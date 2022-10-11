MVC Volleyball: Top-ranked Holmen hits the road to face the Rangers

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - With only one conference loss on the season, the Vikings can clinch the conference title with a win at Logan.
Rangers rolling to start out. Lydia Olson's kill is stopped dead in its tracks by Ava Dettwiler. Logan holding on to a 2 point lead.
But the Vikings starting to put it together. Grace Eickhoff sets it up for Rayna McArdle to sneak past the blockers.
Holmen appeared to like Rayna's hot hand, as she collects 3 straight kills, part of her 6 on the night.
Holmen takes the match in 3 straight sets: 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.