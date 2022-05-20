NBA Combine is a mega job interview for La Crosse's Davis

Chicago (WXOW) Johnny Davis is taking the next steps in preparing himself for next month's NBA Draft.
The La Crosse Central grad is in Chicago for the NBA Combine.
Davis isn't participating in drills or scrimmages per advice from his agent in order to prevent any injuries that may hurt his draft stock.
He's projected to be a top 15 pick by many experts.
Quite frankly, he's confident his brilliant sophomore season at Wisconsin will speak for itself.
"I feel like I still got something to prove. Never get too complacent and my heads not too high at all. I'm really just enjoying the process and staying in the moment. They're (the teams) all great quite honestly. Any team that's willing to have me in and speak to me and talk about what I need to improve on or how they see me fitting in on their team," Davis said.
Davis said he's interviewed with the Cavaliers, Wizards, Spurs as well as the Pacers, Knicks, Pistons and Thunder.
The draft is June 23 in New York.