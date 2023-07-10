 Skip to main content
Net gains: Holmen athletes get pro tips during soccer camp

  • Updated
  • 0
soccer 1.jpg

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vikings welcomed a special guest over the weekend as they hosted a soccer camp.

Michael King played professionally for more than two decades before transitioning to a coaching role for the Milwaukee Kickers.

Several age groups from youth to high school got to learn from a man who has been around the game his entire life.

King says that despite his lessons, the players must deep working hard long after the camp ends.

“I’ve walked the walk that they’re going through now," King said. "It’s quite a few years ago, but spending time with your soccer ball out in a local park with your friends when school is out gives you a great opportunity for plenty of time just to express yourself. ‘This situation’s going to give us some expert knowledge,’ but a lot of the skills that they learn are on their own.”

soccer2.jpg

The athletes, mostly Holmen students, love the game and want to make sure they have the skills to match.

“I’m really into soccer," sophomore Peyton Schneider said. "I’ve been playing soccer my whole life. I just really want to get better and be really good for my school season. I thought this would be a good opportunity.”

“It means a lot to me," sophomore Morgan Potarascke said. "It’s my only and main sport. This is what I focus most of my life on and I really want to improve here. I just like the team and the game a lot. I don’t know. I just never had a passion for a sport like I do for soccer.”

soccer3.jpg

King's lessons ranged from communication during matches to how to handle the ball in the open field. All the athletes have something they hope to get better at.

“The one part of my soccer game is probably the strategy and the tactical side behind it," junior Dane Mueller said. "Just what to do in different positions in the game.”

They feel learning from King will make the Vikings perform better next season.

“Being able to train with a professional is going to be able to open up some of the skills that we ourselves haven’t been able to work on as much," junior Shawn DeRuyter said. "We’ll be able to hone in on that and improve more.”

soccer4.jpg

King added that the camp participants were a mixed bag, being good players that don't often have the resources large communities like Milwaukee often get.

