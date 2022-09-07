Neumann, Zingler are driving forces for Tomah Girl's Golf

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- Since joining the program back in 2019, Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler have helped bring Tomah Girl's Golf into the state spotlight.
"We've built up a reputation for ourselves here at Tomah, which I'm really proud of," said Neumann. "Because freshman year, if someone said that Tomah would've gone to state three times in a row, people would've said 'Who's Tomah?'"
But they're not finished leaving their mark just yet.
"We really want to make it to state this year as a team again, and make it four years running," said Zingler.
The star duo has been putting on a show this season unlike anything coach Tonya Gnewikow has ever seen.
"These girls have it all," Gnewikow said. "Brin and Amelia are our two strongest putters on the team, excellent chippers, and yet they still are the two longest off the tee as well. So they're kind of the whole shebang."
Last month, the seniors showcased their skills during the Viking Classic at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen.
Neumann shot a school-record 69, but Zingler was able to best her rival, with a birdie on the final green to finish at 68.
"To be honest, I don't know that there's many teams in the state that can get two golfers scoring that low," said Gnewikow.
Their friendly competition is driving the team to greater success.
"We've always been competitive with each other," said Zingler.
"I'm trying to beat you, you're trying to beat me, but at the end of the day, we're on the same team," said Neumann.
The Timberwolves have never finished higher than seventh at the state tournament, but they're hopeful they can break into the top five this year.