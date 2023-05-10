 Skip to main content
Nine La Crescent-Hokah athletes sign to play in college

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Joined by their friends, families and coaches, a total of nine Lancers signed to play at the next level Wednesday afternoon.

Among those that signed:

  • Molly Bills will play basketball at UW-Stout
  • Cali Esser will play basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College
  • Mya Hermann will play soccer at RCTC
  • Cole Becker will play football at Luther College
  • Lucas Hafner will play football at UW-Stevens Point
  • Maya Bubbers will play soccer at Viterbo
  • Noah Bjerke-Weiser will play basketball at Western Technical College
  • Ava Dahl will play Volleyball at WTC
  • Carter Todd will play football at Winona State

