Nine La Crescent-Hokah athletes sign to play in college

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Joined by their friends, families and coaches, a total of nine Lancers signed to play at the next level Wednesday afternoon.
Among those that signed:
- Molly Bills will play basketball at UW-Stout
- Cali Esser will play basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College
- Mya Hermann will play soccer at RCTC
- Cole Becker will play football at Luther College
- Lucas Hafner will play football at UW-Stevens Point
- Maya Bubbers will play soccer at Viterbo
- Noah Bjerke-Weiser will play basketball at Western Technical College
- Ava Dahl will play Volleyball at WTC
- Carter Todd will play football at Winona State