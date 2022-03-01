Norsemen Hoops look to end Altoona's season

WESTBY, Wisc. (WXOW) - Westby High School served as host for the Division 3 Regional match-up against the Railroaders.
The game started right on track for Altoona, building an early 20-8 lead off the hot shooting hand of Evan Peterson.
Then, the Norsemen got it back under control with a 15-3 scoring run of their own.
Westby continues their season after collecting the 71-63 victory. The Norsemen hit the road on Friday to face off with West Salem.
Top Scorers:
Norsemen: Hudson Lipski - 28 pts, Rhett Stenslien - 26 pts
Railroaders: Evan Peterson - 34 pts