Norsemen Hoops look to end Altoona's season

  • Updated
  • 0
Westby v. Altoona

WESTBY, Wisc. (WXOW) - Westby High School served as host for the Division 3 Regional match-up against the Railroaders.

The game started right on track for Altoona, building an early 20-8 lead off the hot shooting hand of Evan Peterson.

Then, the Norsemen got it back under control with a 15-3 scoring run of their own.

Westby continues their season after collecting the 71-63 victory. The Norsemen hit the road on Friday to face off with West Salem.

Top Scorers:

Norsemen: Hudson Lipski - 28 pts, Rhett Stenslien - 26 pts

Railroaders: Evan Peterson - 34 pts

