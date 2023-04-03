NSAA Baseball: V-Hawks and Vikings finish 4-game series

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Following Sunday's double header with Valley City State, Viterbo once again hosted the Vikings Monday to finish off the 2 day series.
The V-Hawks prevailed in both of the Sunday games, but dropped the early game Monday. They were hoping to end up back in the win column in the back half of the doubleheader.
A 3-run opening frame left the V-Hawks in great position, but when Carson Trumpold homered in the bottom of the 5th to push the lead to 6-0, things started to get out of hand.
The Vikings answered back with a 2-run shot of their own in the 6th, but the rally would come up short and the V-Hawks win in 7-2. Viterbo wins 3 of the 4 games in the back-to-back doubleheaders.
Notable V-Hawks- Anthony Sanchez: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 2 BB, 1 HR; Carson Trumpold: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB; Conley O'Keefe: 3-3