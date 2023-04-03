 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM CDT Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

NSAA Baseball: V-Hawks and Vikings finish 4-game series

  • Updated
  • 0
Viterbo Baseball

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Following Sunday's double header with Valley City State, Viterbo once again hosted the Vikings Monday to finish off the 2 day series.

The V-Hawks prevailed in both of the Sunday games, but dropped the early game Monday. They were hoping to end up back in the win column in the back half of the doubleheader.

A 3-run opening frame left the V-Hawks in great position, but when Carson Trumpold homered in the bottom of the 5th to push the lead to 6-0, things started to get out of hand.

The Vikings answered back with a 2-run shot of their own in the 6th, but the rally would come up short and the V-Hawks win in 7-2. Viterbo wins 3 of the 4 games in the back-to-back doubleheaders.

Notable V-Hawks- Anthony Sanchez: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 2 BB, 1 HR; Carson Trumpold: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB; Conley O'Keefe: 3-3

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you