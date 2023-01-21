NSAA Hoops: Viterbo welcomes the Bruins

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Following a last second victory Friday night, the V-Hawks hope to carry the momentum as they host Bellevue University. These teams last met in the conference title game last season, which the Bruins claimed 69-65.
Viterbo led 37-24 at the halftime break. Bellevue would make a second half push, but come up just short.
Ben Olson led the V-Hawks with 18 points on the night. Robert Cunitz also dropped 14 for the home squad.
The V-Hawks advance to 6-1 in conference play following the 65-60 victory. The teams will match up again on Friday, January 27 at Bellevue.