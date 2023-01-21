 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NSAA Hoops: Viterbo welcomes the Bruins

  • Updated
  • 0
V-Hawks Basketball
Billy Hatfield

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Following a last second victory Friday night, the V-Hawks hope to carry the momentum as they host Bellevue University. These teams last met in the conference title game last season, which the Bruins claimed 69-65.

Viterbo led 37-24 at the halftime break. Bellevue would make a second half push, but come up just short.

Ben Olson led the V-Hawks with 18 points on the night. Robert Cunitz also dropped 14 for the home squad.

The V-Hawks advance to 6-1 in conference play following the 65-60 victory. The teams will match up again on Friday, January 27 at Bellevue.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you