NSAA Women's Basketball: V-Hawks look to end 4-game skid against Dickinson State

  • Updated
V-Hawks Women's Hoops
Billy Hatfield

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Viterbo is looking to snag 5th place from the Blue Hawks as they meet Friday evening. The V-Hawks last win came against Dickinson State, a 74-61 victory on the road.

The Blue Hawk offense was red hot off the tip. They buried 24 points in the first 10 minutes on their way to a 41-33 lead at halftime. The Viterbo defense held them to only 8 points in the 3rd quarter, but couldn't quite make up the deficit.

Dickinson State gets their revenge and holds on to the #5 spot following the 69-66 win. The V-Hawks are now 2-8 in conference play.

Natalia Leguizamon led the scoring for Viterbo with 12 points, while Sophie Leinfelder was the only other V-Hawk with double digits at 11.

Viterbo will need to shake off the loss quickly as their next match-up is Saturday, February 4 against Valley City State.

