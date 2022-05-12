O'Connell era begins with border battle for Vikings

Eagan, Minn. (WXOW) The Kevin O'Connell era begins against the Packers at home Sunday, September 11.
In week 2, the Vikings play at Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, the first of two prime time games scheduled.
The Vikings make their trip to London in week 4 to play the Saints then the Bears at home the following week.
After a week 7 bye, Minnesota hosts Arizona.
Then two tough road games at Washinton and Buffalo.
But then it's three straight home games, including a Thanksgiving Night match-up at home against the Patriots.
The Vikings close out their final four with home games against the Colts and Giants on Christmas Eve.
Then two cold weather road games at Green Bay and at Chicago to close out the 2022 season.
For a more detailed look at the Vikings schedule, click here 2022 Minnesota Vikings Schedule | Minnesota Vikings – vikings.com