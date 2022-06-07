Off to State! Bangor wins Sectional finals in Muscoda

MUSCODA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Bangor Cardinals baseball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 1996 after winning their sectional semifinal against Ithaca 3-1 and Pecatonica in the final 9-3 on Tuesday.
Trailing 1-0 in the first game, senior outfielder Dawson Daines knocked in a pair of runs in the 2nd inning to take the lead before hitting a sac fly in the 3rd to secure a win for the Cardinals.
In the second game, starting pitcher Ashton Michek drove in a run in the 1st to open the scoring. Up 4-3 in the 4th, Bangor scored five to give Michek and relief pitcher Chase Horstman, who started the first game, plenty of breathing room.
Head Coach Todd Grant and the players feel overwhelmed after just missing out on state last year.
"I'm proud of these seniors," Grant said. "They just did a heck of a job. They compete. Play hard. Do everything we ask of them. I am so proud of this team."
"It feels great," Daines said. "Last year was such a let down. I thought we were going to go. It feels great to finally be able to have a chance to go and play."
"It feels amazing," Michek said. "Just knowing I can relax a little bit on the mound. Just throw strikes, making plays. Knowing that our teams going to do just fine out there and make plays."
The Cardinals will next play on June 15 at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton.