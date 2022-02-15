Onalaska battles Tomah for 3rd place in the MVC

Onalaska, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Tomah Lady Timberwolves made their way to Onalsaka challenge the Hilltoppers for 3rd place in the MVC conference.
In the first half Onalaska's Emma Breidenbach fakes a pass then pulls up from way downtown and sinks the three putting Onalaska up by five.
Tomah's Moriah Murray precedes to then bring the ball down the court only for it to be stolen by Ava Breidenbach. Ava brings the ball all the down for a bucket and draws a foul in doing so, earning herself an And-1.
Final Score: 67-54 Onalaska