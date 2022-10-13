Onalaska boys, Holmen girls dominate at MVC championships

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) The Onalaska boys and Holmen girls picked up easy wins to capture the MVC title at the MVC Cross Country Championships at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
The Onalaska boys had 4 runners place in the top 11.
Manny Putz took first with a time of 15:24, well ahead of second place finisher Jonathan Skemp of Aquinas (16:15).
Onalaska's Blake Burnstad and Arlo White took third and fourth respectively.
The Holmen girls finished with a perfect team score of 15 after taking the top five spots.
In fact, all seven of Holmen's runners placed in the top 12.
Sabrina Lechnir was first with a time of 19:37.
Anabella Filips was second at 19:51.