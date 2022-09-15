Onalaska boys soccer stays atop the MVC

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska came into their matchup with Tomah at the top of the MVC boy's soccer standings.
An early second-half goal and a stingy defense would keep the Hilltoppers on top of the standings.
Onalaska takes down Tomah 1-0
