Onalaska boys soccer stays atop the MVC

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska came into their matchup with Tomah at the top of the MVC boy's soccer standings.

An early second-half goal and a stingy defense would keep the Hilltoppers on top of the standings.

Onalaska takes down Tomah 1-0

