Onalaska Co-op battle Waupun at the Omni Center

Onalaska, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Waupon Warriors boys hockey team made the trek to go head-to-head against the Hilltoppers at the Omni Center.
The first period ended in with no goals for either team. However, the goal tenders for both Onalaska and Waupun were stopping everything that was thrown at them.
In the second period the Warriors got on the board first with a goal from junior forward Mason Holz. Minutes later Hilltopper junior forward Noah Gillette lit the lamp with a coast to coast goal.
In the third period, Noah Gillette netted his second goal to put Onalaska in the lead.
Onalaska went on to win 4-1.