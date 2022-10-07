 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Onalaska dominates Baraboo on the road

  • Updated
  • 0

The Hilltoppers made the trek to Baraboo to play the Thunderbirds and return home victorious.
Onalaska dominates Baraboo on the road

Baraboo, WISC. (WXOW) - The Hilltoppers made the trek to Baraboo to play the Thunderbirds and return home victorious.

Onalaska enters the game undefeated and ranked 2nd in the state in division 3. With the win tonight the Hilltoppers effectively clinch a tie for the conference title. 

Quarterback Adam Skifton threw for 277 passing yards including 2 touchdowns. Brady Kuhn finished the game with an impressive 4 TDs and his teammate Nicky Odom finished with 2 TDs. One of those being an 81-yard receiving TD and the other a kick return.

Final Score: 49-13 Onalaska 

