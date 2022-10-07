Onalaska dominates Baraboo on the road

Baraboo, WISC. (WXOW) - The Hilltoppers made the trek to Baraboo to play the Thunderbirds and return home victorious.
Onalaska enters the game undefeated and ranked 2nd in the state in division 3. With the win tonight the Hilltoppers effectively clinch a tie for the conference title.
Quarterback Adam Skifton threw for 277 passing yards including 2 touchdowns. Brady Kuhn finished the game with an impressive 4 TDs and his teammate Nicky Odom finished with 2 TDs. One of those being an 81-yard receiving TD and the other a kick return.
Final Score: 49-13 Onalaska