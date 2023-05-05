 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Onalaska drops invite opener to DeForest 2-0

  • Updated
  • 0
ONALASKA.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - MVC-leading Onalaska was taken aback on Friday as their opening game of an invitational at UW-La Crosse ended with a 2-0 loss to DeForest.

The first half ended scoreless thanks to a little bit of luck. DeForest's Rylan Oberg tried to go top shelf, only for the ball to bounce backwards into the arms of goalie Summer Nicolai.

A yellow card soon after gave Hilltopper Mallory Meighan a free kick, which went all the way to the net before being saved.

Then around the 50 minute mark, Meighan was called for a hand ball in the goalie box. Oberg buried the ensuing penalty kick to open the scoring and it would also become the game winner.

Onalaska's next game comes Saturday on their home field against Cedarburg. Game time is slated for 10 a.m.

