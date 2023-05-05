Onalaska drops invite opener to DeForest 2-0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - MVC-leading Onalaska was taken aback on Friday as their opening game of an invitational at UW-La Crosse ended with a 2-0 loss to DeForest.
The first half ended scoreless thanks to a little bit of luck. DeForest's Rylan Oberg tried to go top shelf, only for the ball to bounce backwards into the arms of goalie Summer Nicolai.
A yellow card soon after gave Hilltopper Mallory Meighan a free kick, which went all the way to the net before being saved.
Then around the 50 minute mark, Meighan was called for a hand ball in the goalie box. Oberg buried the ensuing penalty kick to open the scoring and it would also become the game winner.
Onalaska's next game comes Saturday on their home field against Cedarburg. Game time is slated for 10 a.m.