Onalaska explodes in 2nd half on the way to 48-22 win over Rice Lake

  Updated
ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Adam Skifton passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, Brady Kuhn rushed for 149 yards and another score, and Onalaska outscored Rice Lake 28-8 in the second half Friday night on the way to a big 48-22 win. 

Skifton was an efficient 11-15 on the night. He spread the ball around, connecting with Kuhn, Nicky Odom, Matty Burnette, and Evan Anderson for one touchdown a piece. 

The win marked six straight games with 40-plus points for the Onalaska offense. They will play West Salem next week with a trip to State on the line. 

