Onalaska falls in home Legion tournament final to Rochester 4-3

  • Updated
ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Post 336's home tournament title hopes came up short up by the slimmest of margins after falling to Rochester in the final 4-3 Sunday afternoon.

Tied at two in the 4th, a wild pitch sailed over the catcher's glove. Onalaska's Ben Stuhr bolted home from third give his team their first lead of the day.

In the 6th, Onalaska had back-to-back errors that gave Rochester runners on second and third. A chopper by Kasey Carlson brought both of them home to give them the lead back.

In the bottom of the seventh, a base hit by Kaden Kokaisel gave the runner on second the green light to go home, but he was called out by a matter of inches.

The next two batters struck out and didn't score Kokaisel and Rochester took home the title.

