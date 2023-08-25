Onalaska falls to 0-2 after home loss to Medford

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - After going 12-1 last season, Onalaska is in unfamiliar territory after losing to Medord 52-35 Friday night and falling to 0-2 on the year.
Medford's triple option attack proved efficient. The opening drive resulted in a touchdown for Paxton Rothmeier to make the score 8-0.
Onalaska responded immediately. Adam Skifton hit Brodie Mickschl on the first play from scrimmage for the Hilltoppers to make it 8-6. Skifton finished with 319 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Medford only ran rushing plays until the final play of the ensuing drive, which was a 17 yard touchdown catch for Cameron Bull.
Onalaska will host Holmen next week.
