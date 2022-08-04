Onalaska Football Hopes Balanced Offense Will Lead to Breakout

ONALAKSA, Wis. (WXOW)- Onalaska head coach, Tom Yashinsky, expects his team to have a high-powered offense again this fall.
Last year, the Hilltoppers led the MVC in passing yards on the way to a 6-5 finish.
There will be a new face under center, with junior Adam Skifton taking the reins at quarterback.
He's got plenty of playmakers to work with on the outside, but Onalaska expects to put a greater emphasis on the running game. They're aiming for an offense that's not overly reliant on making plays through the air.
"If you want to win in November, you're going to have to run the ball. We're going to have to learn to run the ball, find a way to run the ball. But we have some pretty talented kids on the outside and we know that," said Yashinsky. "This might be one of our more talented receiving crews- I don't know if it's 2016 level, but it's close. So we are going to throw the ball, but we're going to find a way to run it at the same time."
"I think we'll really air it out, along with the running game," said Skifton. "We've got a great o-line, and I think we will do great both on the ground and in the air."
Onalaska will open their season at home against West Salem on Friday, August 19th.