Onalaska football opens conference play with 54-0 win over rival Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Onalaska football opened up conference play in style on Friday night, winning 54-0 over rival Holmen.
The Hilltoppers surged out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Quarterback Adam Skifton was an efficient 11-15 for 172 yards and two passing touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. His favorite target was senior wideout Nicky Odom, who had seven receptions for 117 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown strike.
Brady Kuhn also had a nice game for Onalaska, with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.
"The first 2 non-conference games we had very tough teams. Got through with them. And we really just wanted to come out in their conference games and just show everyone that we're here to stay," said Odom. "And we pounded them, and it really worked out. We had everything going well- our defense, offense, passing game, running game, everything worked very well."
Onalaska has outscored their opponents 82-14 through their first three wins.