Onalaska girls take home the regional championship

Onalaska, Wisc. (WXOW) - M-V-C rivals Onalaska and Central met in Onalaska for the regional championship.
The Hilltoppers and Riverhawks had an intense match. It was back and forth soccer with the midfield being dominated by both teams at times. Defense played a big role in the match.
Onalaska seemed to have the best chances at scoring when they played the ball up the outside then worked it into the middle. Central had the most success doing the opposite. They started in the middle then moved into the outside.
It was a scoreless first half but Onalaska's Morgan Das scored a 2nd half goal that won the Hilltoppers the match.
1-0 Final.