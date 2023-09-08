 Skip to main content
Onalaska hands Central first loss in final seconds 29-28

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Undefeated Central is perfect no more following a home loss to Onalaska Friday 29-28 in an easy game of the year candidate.

Up 7-6 in the 2nd quarter, a 4th down in the red zone didn't faze the Hilltoppers. Adam Skifton hit Brodie Mickschl for the score and led 14-6.

Onalaska opted for an onside kick immediately after that didn't trick the Riverhawks. With 1:42 on the clock and at midfield, Central managed to tie things up after a touchdown run by Jude Alvarado before heading to the locker room.

There wasn't a score in the 3rd, but that changed on the first play of the final frame. Alvarado hit Christian Rudrud on a swing route on 4th and three that resulted in a 21-14 Central lead.

Onalaska responded immediately as Skifton hit Mickschl for a score of around 75 yards with just over ten minutes left.

ONA.jpg

Alvarado responded with a touchdown pass to Kaedan Apuan with just over four to go to lead 28-21.

Then with nine seconds left, Skifton hit Isaac Skemp for a touchdown. Instead of a potential overtime, Onalaska went for two. Skifton found Skemp again and the Hilltoppers took the lead for good.

Skifton went 15-24 with four touchdowns.

Alvarado had three passing scores.

