Onalaska hands Logan Volleyball their first loss of the season

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Friday...
The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions for Friday across parts of southwest and
central Wisconsin. Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to
around 25 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph. Please exercise caution with any fires and heed any local
burn bans.
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.