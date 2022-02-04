Onalaska improve to 13-4 as they take down the Sparta Spartans

Sparta, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Sparta Spartans hosted Onalaska tonight on the hardwood. The Hilltoppers left Onalaska with a record of 12-4 and came back with record of 13-4.
Onalaska made quick work of the Spartans by getting out in the lead early and by simply not letting Sparta score any buckets. The Hilltoppers dominated on all levels on both ends of the floor. They played a relaxed game but still brought an intensity that knocked the Spartans off their game. Onalaska led by 35 at half and came in the 2nd half with the same intensity and grit, distancing themselves even more from Sparta.
Final Score: 78-25 Onalaska Hilltoppers