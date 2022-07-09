Onalaska Legion Tournament: 17 U team hosts Rochester

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Game 5 of the weekend tournament featured the host's 17 and under team squaring off with the Hawks of Rochester.
Rochester scores early in this one, taking advantage of a dropped fly ball to bring in the first run of the game without collecting a hit.
Onalaska was able to answer back in the second, when a bases loaded, slow roller is mishandled by the pitcher. It's all knotted up at 1 after 2 innings.
The Hawks starting to pull away in the 4th inning. They collect their first 3 hits of the game on their way to a 4-run rally in the inning.
Rochester hands the Onalaska 17U team its 3rd loss of the tournament, 8-5 the final.