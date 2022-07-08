Onalaska Legion Tournament: Onalaska's 17 Under team opens tourney play with West Salem

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The weekend-long tournament kicked off Friday afternoon, as the Onalaska 17U team welcomed the team from West Salem.
West Salem got the scoring started early. A 4-run rally in the 1st inning left the home squad reeling.
The Onalaska 17U team was able to answer back with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, including an RBI single by Charlie Newman.
West Salem was able to extend their lead again in the 2nd. Brett McConkey and Luke Noel each coming up with RBIs to push it back to a 4-run game.
The offense would go cold for the home squad, as West Salem runs away with the 12-2 victory.
Next games- West Salem v. Rochester 9:30am; Onalaska 17 v. G-E-T 12:00pm