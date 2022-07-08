 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onalaska Legion Tournament: Post 336 concludes Day 1 against the RedHawks

  • Updated
  • 0
Onalaska Legion Baseball

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The final game of the first day of tournament play featured the host team squaring off with the RedHawks of G-E-T.

With 2 outs in the 1st, a Warren Stoner pop-up to right field looks to be routine, but the wind takes it away from the fielder. The RedHawks strike first.

That lead wouldn't last long. In the bottom of the frame, Kaden Kokaisel finds some space on the left side to bring in the first of three runs in the inning.

Post 336 added on in the 2nd, including an Ayden Larsen hit that one-hopped the wall in right to bring in his teammate. Onalaska leads 6-1 after 2 innings.

The home team's defense would hold steady, as they cruise to a 9-1 victory.

Next games - G-E-T v. Onalaska 17 12:00pm; Onalaska v. West Salem 5:00pm

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you