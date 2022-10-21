Onalaska opens playoff action hosting Ashland

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Hilltoppers finished the regular season ranked 3rd in the state in Division 3, they hope to display that dominance at home against Ashland.
After a quick 3 and out, Nicky Odom pulls in the punt near the 40 yard line and he's off to the house. The 60 yard score pulls the Hilltoppers ahead 7-0 just 2 minutes in.
Hilltoppers looking to add to a double digit first quarter lead. Adam Skifton finds Ben Stuhr in the middle of the field. He shakes off an Oredocker on the way to his own 60 yard score. Onalaska leads 22-0.
Ashland could do nothing to stop the Onalaska offense. Skifton sends a wobbly pass to a diving Evan Anderson in the end zone. The Hilltoppers score 36 unanswered points in the first quarter alone.
The scoring continued through the running clock in quarter 2. Cornell Banks bounces off the defense on his way to an 84 yard touchdown. He would add another score before halftime.
Onalaska runs away with the 48-6 victory. They will face Medford next Friday.