Onalaska opens round robin tournament with a win over West Salem

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska and West Salem matched up to start the MVC round-robin tournament.
Onalaska would brake a 1-1 tie in the last minute of the first half on an Amaya Thesing goal to put the Hilltoppers up for good.
Onalaska wins 3-1
ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska and West Salem matched up to start the MVC round-robin tournament.
Onalaska would brake a 1-1 tie in the last minute of the first half on an Amaya Thesing goal to put the Hilltoppers up for good.
Onalaska wins 3-1
Have a story idea? Let us know here