 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onalaska opens round robin tournament with a win over West Salem

  • Updated
  • 0

Onalaska and West Salem matched up to start the MVC round-robin tournament.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska and West Salem matched up to start the MVC round-robin tournament.

Onalaska opens round robin tournament with a win over West Salem

Onalaska would brake a 1-1 tie in the last minute of the first half on an Amaya Thesing goal to put the Hilltoppers up for good.

Onalaska wins 3-1

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you