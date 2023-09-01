Onalaska picks up first win over Holmen 35-16 to open MVC play

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - In a bout between MVC rivals, hosting Onalaska got the better of Holmen 35-16 Friday night.
Down 14-10, Holmen responded in a big way as Noah Ertz took the snap and took it himself for a touchdown inside the ten to put his team up 16-14 after the PAT bounced off the upright.
With enough time in the 2nd, Onalaska marched down the field to take the lead back on a trick play. Adam Skifton pitched it to Isaac Skemp in the backfield, who then lobbed up a pass that was caught by Brodie Michschl for a touchdown. Onalaska led 21-16 at that point.
Holmen fumbled to open the second half. Onalaska took several minutes off the clock on the following drive by running the ball. It ended with a Cameron Cornett touchdown run.
Then with five to go, Skifton hit Mickschl for the final score of the game.
Skifton finished 19-22 for 231 and two passing touchdowns. He has seven scores with his arm the last two weeks. Mickschl had 67 yards on nine receptions.
Onalaska improves to 1-2 after their conference opener.
Holmen falls to 0-3, but did make the playoffs last year after an 0-4 start.