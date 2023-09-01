 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY...

The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions this afternoon across parts of southwest
and central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values will fall to
around 20 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected this weekend, Labor
Day, and Tuesday as hotter air moves into the region, fuels
continue to dry out, gusty winds continue and afternoon relative
humidity values drop to 20 to 30 percent.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and local DNR information, especially if you plan on
camping or do any outdoor burning.

Onalaska picks up first win over Holmen 35-16 to open MVC play

Onalaska wins against Holmen.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - In a bout between MVC rivals, hosting Onalaska got the better of Holmen 35-16 Friday night.

Down 14-10, Holmen responded in a big way as Noah Ertz took the snap and took it himself for a touchdown inside the ten to put his team up 16-14 after the PAT bounced off the upright.

With enough time in the 2nd, Onalaska marched down the field to take the lead back on a trick play. Adam Skifton pitched it to Isaac Skemp in the backfield, who then lobbed up a pass that was caught by Brodie Michschl for a touchdown. Onalaska led 21-16 at that point.

Holmen fumbled to open the second half. Onalaska took several minutes off the clock on the following drive by running the ball. It ended with a Cameron Cornett touchdown run.

Then with five to go, Skifton hit Mickschl for the final score of the game.

Skifton finished 19-22 for 231 and two passing touchdowns. He has seven scores with his arm the last two weeks. Mickschl had 67 yards on nine receptions.

Onalaska improves to 1-2 after their conference opener.

Holmen falls to 0-3, but did make the playoffs last year after an 0-4 start.

