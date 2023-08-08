Onalaska ready to defend MVC title

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska is used to occupying a spot at or near the top annually of the MVC and they look to contend again in 2023.
The Hilltoppers are the defending MVC champs.
They only return six starters from a team that was 7-0 in conference and 12-1 overall.
That's not a lot of returners but head coach Tom Yashinsky has a way of simply reloading.
They have some weapons to work with.
They averaged 37 points a game last season and there's reason to believe they can as explosive if not more so this season.
"I think our ground game is going to improve a lot. I think our offensive line is at a spot where we've learned a lot from last year and we can really excel. Obviously, we like our quarterback in Adam Skifton and our group of receivers that we have. So, it's something we're going to build off of and each week get a little bit better at," Yashinsky said.
"I'm pretty confident with our team that we have this year. We have some returning starters and it's huge to have a returning starter who's your quarterback who's a great leader for our team. I'm just pumped to go here with the guys," said senior receiver Isaac Skemp.
Onalaska was eliminated in the playoffs by West Salem last season.
They open this season against the Panthers on August 18.