Onalaska runner Austin Oyen to continue running career at U-W Green Bay

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Onalaska senior Austin Oyen has signed a letter of intent to compete with the distance team at U-W Green Bay on Tuesday afternoon.
Last fall, Oyen was a big part of a Onalaska cross country squad that won the Division One state title. He was a consistent top-three finisher for the Hilltoppers.
"I chose Green Bay just because they have a great athletic program. They've got my degrees and my majors, and I love Green Bay, and it was an awesome campus. I can't wait to see what I can do for the next four years," Oyen said. "I just wanted to thank all the parents, the coaches, my friends, my teammates for coming out and helping support us tonight."
Oyen plans to study physical therapy at Green Bay.