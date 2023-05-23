 Skip to main content
Onalaska soccer finishes the season undefeated in the MVC

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska and Central went head-to-head in the regular season finally. Hilltoppers trying to finish the season undefeated in conference.

Onalaska would lead 2-0 at halftime and add one more in the second half to win 3-0.

