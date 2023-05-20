Onalaska sweeps Logan, shares MVC title with Aquinas

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska baseball needed to win both sides of a double header on Saturday against Logan in order to take a share of the regular season MVC title, which is exactly what happened.
The Hilltoppers won game one 2-0 followed by a 13-3 victory after that.
The first contest was a pitchers duel featuring Adam Skifton and Logan's Gabe Kattchee. Any noise was quickly silenced thanks to defensive plays.
Onalaska opened the scoring in the 3rd with a Kaden Kokaisel RBI single that managed to score Carter Gilhausen from third base with no outs. Kokaisel was caught stealing second shortly thereafter.
The pair of wins means that the MVC crown must be shared by Onalaska and Aquinas. This is the third straight year the Blugolds have had company at the top of the regular season standings.