Onalaska wins 14-13 thriller over rival West Salem

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Onalaska survived a couple of turnovers, and a 30-minute lightning delay, to take down West Salem 14-13 on the opening Friday of the WIAA football season.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Hilltoppers scored on the very first play of the 2nd. Brady Kuhn punched it in on a short touchdown run.
West Salem answered back with a rushing touchdown of their own from Luke Noel.
Onalaska capped off the 2nd quarter scoring with a long touchdown pass from Adam Skifton to Matty Burnette just before halftime. They went into the break with a 14-7 lead.
After another scoreless frame in the 3rd quarter, Noel picked up his second touchdown of the day to bring the game to 14-13. Before any extra point try, the game was delayed by the weather.
West Salem went for a 2-point conversion on the first play back, and it was no good. That ended up being the difference in the game.
"It's huge for us. We have big goals this season, and starting against a team we've been playing against since we were young, always been tough," said Burnette. "It's a great team over there, but best way to start the year, with a big win."