Onalaska's Pica skips Legion baseball, prepares to attend West Point

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Not playing the sport you love anymore can be tough, but Onalaska's Sam Pica has a special reason to skip his final year of eligibility for Legion baseball.

Pica is preparing to join the military and attend West Point in New York, spending the summer to prepare for that transition.

He says that America's pastime has taught him many lessons that will apply going forward.

“I think a great deal of leadership has come out of this," Pica said. "That is a key focus of heading out to West Point. As well as camaraderie. There’s great people here. My teammates were great. There’s going to be a lot of great people at West Point and when I do enter the army, there’s going to be a lot of great people there.”

Prior to Onalaska's game Monday, he was recognized for his future endeavors by the La Crosse County American Legion.

Commander Brad Heller says he's glad to see young athletes follow in his footsteps.

“Truly, it’s an honor," Heller said. "I’d be lying if it isn’t. I was a graduate of Onalaska High School myself back in the day. I split up my military service. I went to basic training between my junior and senior year. So to see other young Onalaskans coming up the same way through athletics and entering the military really tied it home for me.”

“It has been my goal for however long I can remember to serve my country in the highest capacity possible," Pica said. "I think I have the ability to do that at West Point as a leader and to effect as many people as I possibly can.”

Pica added that his favorite memories when playing baseball are the annual tournaments they host. He said he enjoyed helping out, playing ball and having fun when doing so.

