One more award for King with college career on the horizon

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) Before Eli King heads off to Iowa State he's leaving one more final stamp on his time at Caledonia.
The star senior receiving a plaque from Minnesota's Mr. Basketball selection committee honoring his selection as a top 5 finalist for the award.
King was an all-state performer this past season while helping lead Caledonia to the state semifinals.
"It means a lot playing in a very good basketball state. There's a bunch of really good players and to be recognized for the award as finalist is very important and means a lot," King said.
King will head to Iowa State's campus in June.