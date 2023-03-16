As spring thaw starts, road to Hixon Forest closed, caution urged on trails

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the coming of spring and warmer temperatures, the City of La Crosse is closing the main road to the Hixon Forest trailhead starting on Monday, March 20.
The city said that this is done around this same time every year to avoid the potential for damage to the unpaved road. The closure lasts until further notice.
They said the road would reopen when it is suitable to resume vehicular traffic.
Trail maps with locations for parking identified can be found by clicking here.
In addition to the road, the city is advising users to avoid doing the same kind of damage to the city's trails.
Footprints and ruts from bicycle tires left on a soft, wet, muddy trail can lead to erosion and bumpy trails. The damage is also hard and expensive to repair.
They recommend that if the trail is dry and firm, it is good to use. Turn around if you're leaving marks.
Users can get the latest trail conditions either through the city's Parks and Rec website or through ORA Trails.