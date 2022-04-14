DNR extends comment period for deer season

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has extended the period of time where hunters can give feedback on key parts of the 2022 deer hunt.
The deadline was originally April 15. On Thursday, the DNR pushed back the end of the comment period to April 17.
Each county in the state has a County Deer Advisory Council. Every year, those councils make recommendations on herd management in their county, based on the deer population and public feedback.
Starting Saturday, April 9, the DNR launched an online questionnaire to gather that feedback. CLICK HERE to share your opinion (Note: The link is active during the online comment period through April 17).
For other ways to participate in deer season planning, click here.