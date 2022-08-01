Minnesota DNR provides update on CWD testing efforts ahead of 2022 Deer Hunt

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota DNR provided an outlook for the 2022 Deer Hunt on Monday afternoon.
The DNR said they have updated their plan to address cases of Chronic Wasting Disease across the state.
Wildlife officials said this is their 7th year managing CWD in Minnesota. They said while the disease is rare, it is still deadly, so it must be monitored closely.
Experts said this year they are taking a more statewide approach by broadening testing options for the disease.
"More partnerships with taxidermists, piloting mail-in sampling kits, and offering sampling appointments at select area offices," MN DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. "The self-service and fully-staffed sampling stations will be available as they have been in previous years."
Strommen said CWD remains rare in Minnesota because of hunters' efforts to get their deer tested regularly.