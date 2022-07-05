Once in a lifetime elk hunt for three Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that three lucky Wisconsin residents won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hunt elk during the 2022 elk season, which opens Saturday, Oct. 15.
Each spring, the DNR opens the application period for a once-in-a-lifetime tag to harvest a Wisconsin elk during the fall hunting season. For each $10 application sold, $7 goes to elk management and research in Wisconsin. These funds are used to enhance elk habitat, which benefits the elk herd and many other wildlife species that call the Northwoods home.
The DNR randomly selected the three hunters from more than 25,000 applicants. The winning hunters are from Fort Atkinson, Hudson and New Richmond.
"Making these calls to application winners is something I look forward to every year," said Josh Spiegel, DNR Wildlife Biologist. "All three hunters were surprised to receive the call. Many of our state’s hunters love the opportunity to support Wisconsin elk, but the level of excitement of the drawing winners is unmatched."
Elk are found in two distinct ranges in Wisconsin. The largest, and oldest, elk herd in the state is the Clam Lake elk herd, which ranges across Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Sawyer and Rusk counties in northern Wisconsin. Hunting will only occur in this northern region for the 2022 season. The northern elk herd population is projected to reach 336 animals this year.
Elk hunting regulations will be available in August.