Project Mn Youth Outdoors holds 10th annual Youth Ice Expo

EYOTA, Minn. (KIMT) - Kids and their families took to the ice Saturday morning in Eyota for the 10th annual Youth Ice Expo at Chester Woods Park.
According to Project MN Youth Outdoors over 700 people came out to brave the bitter cold and catch some fish for this ice fishing tournament.
"It's definitely an experience that not a lot of people get to experience and I think everyone should get out and try ice fishing at least once," explains Project MN Youth Outdoors Board Member Ryan Pike.
The organization has the tournament every year to give kids time outdoors and teach them how to properly catch and release fish.
"I was two years old when I went to my first fishing contest," says Erik Weida. "My dad brought me out to one down in Lansing I believe so it's a tradition that we just keep doing."
Project MN Youth Outdoors will be having its bass tournament in June