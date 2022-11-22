REMINDER: Here's where to test your deer for CWD

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers locations to sample or dispose of deer carcasses, to combat the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Since 2002, positive cases of the infection and fatal disease have harmed the white-tail deer population in the Badger State.
As part of a their strategy to stop the spread, the DNR offers resources on it's website to encourage hunters to make informed choices on how they handle deer carcasses.
"The Department offers hunter service testing across the state for getting their animals tested, and that data helps us, but hunters then also are making informed decisions about which deer they may choose to harvest," said Jeff Pritzl, Deer Program Specialist with the DNR.
Here are the sampling/disposal locations for La Crosse County:
Self-Service Kiosk at Bubba's Meats, 1248 Redfield St., La Crosse
Disposal at La Crosse County Landfill, 3200 Berlin Drive, La Crosse
Assisted Sampling at Emma's Bait Shop, N5620 CTY OT, Onalaska
Self-Service Kiosk at Rowe Park, 710 Hilltopper Drive, Onalaska
Monroe County:
Self-Serve Kiosk at Pony Express, 208 W South Railroad St., Kendall
Self-Serve Kiosk at Ridgeville Town Shop, 103 S. Water St., Norwalk
Self-Serve Kiosk at Theisen's of Sparta, 3000 S. Black River St., Sparta
Assisted Sampling at Pleuss Taxidermy and Hunting, 24037 Co. HWY ET, Tomah
Self-Serve Kiosk at Tomah Ranger Station, 1706 Academy Ave., Tomah
Vernon County:
Testing By Appointment at Kumlin Taxidermy, 300 Main St., De Soto
Self-Serve Kiosk at Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Intersection South 131 & Cutoff Rd., Rockton
Testing By Appointment at Timberland Trophies, 120 Swiggum Rd., Westby
Disposal at Vernon County Landfill, S3705 County Highway LF, Viroqua
---
According to DNR representatives, testing results come back in 10 to 14 days.
For a full list of sampling/disposal locations in your area, click here.