Summit Environmental School teaching students ice fishing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Ice fishing is a Wisconsin tradition and students at Summit Environmental School are taking to the ice over the course of three days this week.
Students ice fish during hour-long sessions on the local Mississippi River backwaters surrounding the school.
"La Crosse is a river town. So many kids have been introduced to the river, but over half of our students have never been out on the ice, never been ice fishing," said Summit Environmental School physical education teacher Nick O'Keefe.
He says, hopefully, the students fall in love with this wintertime activity.
"It’s really fun, and we’ve caught a lot of really big fish, and one of them was really heavy with big teeth and looked like it was twelve pounds," said Summit Environmental School student Charlotte Skemp. "One of them was a really small fish, but it was still a good catch."
Skemp says she started ice fishing in kindergarten and it takes a lot of patience.
Students will continue ice fishing during the school day on Wednesday.
All the fish the students caught were released to get caught again another day.