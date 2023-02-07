Wisconsin's sturgeon spearing season opens Saturday

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WXOW) - Wildlife officials say they expect a strong turn out for Wisconsin's 2023 sturgeon spearing season that begins on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a media briefing on Tuesday morning and said the season gives spearers the chance to harvest the state's oldest and largest fish species.
Officials said the season will run 16 days, or until harvest caps have been met.
With better water clarity this year, the DNR said there should be a good harvest.
"We were out yesterday checking clarity and we actually found better clarity this year compared to other years," Margaret Stadig with the Wisconsin DNR said. "With about 13 feet of clarity across the lake."
Stadig said over 13,000 people bought sturgeon spearing licenses this year, a major increase from last year.