Packer alum Bill Schroeder on team's QB situation

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The situation involving the Packers starting quarterback has been up in the air since Aaron Rodgers shared his intention to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

News 19 managed to catch up with former Green Bay wide receiver Bill Schroeder over the weekend and asked the UW-La Crosse alum about the matter.

While everyone seems to have an opinion, Schroeder appeared to be an exception.

"It's a business," Schroeder said. "That's how things go. The Packers will take care of their business and I'll take care of mine. I'm not going to make comments on what they're going to do. I would love to see them go to the Super Bowl and win this year because that's what the Packers' fans need. Hopefully that's what we can get done this year."

Schroeder was the last player from UW-La Crosse to be drafted into the NFL. The Packers selected him in 1994. Schroeder was on the team's practice squad during the 1996 championship season.