Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
The highest wind gust reported so far was 48 mph at Rochester
International Airport.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Packers add veteran WR Watkins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Sammy Watkins is heading to Green Bay as the Packers attempt to rebuild their receiving corps after trading All-Pro Davante Adams. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the team has signed Watkins.

The Packers have needed to upgrade at receiver since shipping Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round selection in the draft at the end of the month.

Watkins has 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns.

He caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown last season with the Baltimore Ravens