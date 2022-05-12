Packers announce 2022 regular season schedule

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Packers and Vikings will open the season against each other Sunday, September 11 at US Bank at 3:25 PM.
A lot of later afternoon and prime time games for the Pack, including their home opener in week two on a Sunday night against the Bears.
Then it's Brady vs. Rodgers in week 3.
The Packers will play at Tampa Bay.
The Patriots come to Lambeau in week 4 then it's off to London to face the Giants.
After a home game with the Jets, it's three straight road games which is part of a stretch of 5 out of 7 on the road.
That includes a Sunday night match-up at Buffalo in week 8.
Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay is week 10 when the Cowboys visit, which is followed by a Thursday nighter against Tennesse at home.
Green Bay hits the road for another Sunday nighter at Philadelphia.
The bye week comes in week 14 and then what a home stretch the final 4 weeks.
The Packers host the Rams on Monday night.
Travel to Miami for a Christmas Day game and then close with home games against Minnesota and Detroit.
For a detailed look at the Packers schedule, click here: Green Bay Packers Schedule: The official source of the latest Packers regular season and preseason schedule